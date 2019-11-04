UP: Tazeen Fatma, three other newly-elected MLAs take oath of office

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Four newly-elected MLAs, including Rampur MLA Tazeen Fatma, were administered the oath of office by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Hriday Narayan Dikshit, here on Monday.

The other three MLAs include Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Balha MLA Saroj Sonkar, Iglas MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi, Ghosi MLA Vijay Kumar Rajbhar.

Fatma is also the wife of former MLA and troubled SP leader Azam Khan.

Three other MLAs from Gangoh, Lucknow Cantonment and Manikpur Assembly constituency were administered the oath on Friday.

Of the 11 seats that went for by-polls in Uttar Pradesh on October 21, seven seats were won by BJP, three by Samajwadi Party and one seat was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal). (ANI)

