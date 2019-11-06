UP teacher objects to misbehaviour, thrashed by students

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them after they allegedly misbehaved with girls at a college in Soraw area here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at premises of Aadarsh Janta Inter College in Shashtri Nagar area here. They thrashed the teacher after he raised an objection and reprimanded them for their actions.

"Some male students fell, advertently or inadvertently, on some girls during the health check-up. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks," Gangapar SSP Nagendra Singh said.

The unruly students also ransacked the school, he said.

Police said they have registered a case in the incident and has launched a hunt to nab the accused.

"Searches are being conducted and we will soon arrest the culprits," SSP Singh said. (ANI)

