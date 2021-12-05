UP-TET paper leak case: Cong state chief demands resignation of CM for 'fair investigation'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday wrote to state's Governor Anandiben Patel and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "fair investigation" in the paper leak case of Uttar Pradesh's Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021.

In his letter in Hindi, Lallu alleged that the suspended secretary of the state's Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, had given the order of printing the UP-TET exam to RSM Finserv Limited of Anup Rai, at the address of which there is "no work of printing press".

The Congress state chief further alleged that Rai is the brother of Bihar's BJP MLA Rashmi Verma "who also have connections with the politics of Gorakhpur."

"The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who himself comes from Gorakhpur, in such a situation, there is every possibility of him being directly connected with Anup Rai," the letter read.

"In view of this serious matter regarding the youth of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee demands the resignation of the Chief Minister of the state, so that the investigation of this entire matter can be completed fairly," Lallu demanded in his letter.



By far, five members of a gang have been arrested for leaking paper and enabling cheating in connection with the paper leak case of the Uttar Pradesh's Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021.

Uttar Pradesh government has also suspended the secretary of the state's Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, with immediate effect in connection with the case.

The UPTET examination that was scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled following an alleged leak of its question paper.

The exam is now set to be held next month by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) and students will neither have to fill a form nor pay fees again.

State Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said that the Chief Minister has directed to invoke the National Security Act against the guilty. The case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF), he said.

"CM has directed to impose the National Security Act, 1980; strict proceedings will be undertaken against those found guilty. STF is investigating, around 24 people have been arrested. The exam will be conducted in December," he said. (ANI)

