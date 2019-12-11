UP: Three family members held over minor girl's murder

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Three family members were arrested in connection with alleged honour killing of a 16-year-old girl in Atrauli here.

According to the police, the minor went missing on December 3 from village Kaisthana Alampur.

"During the investigation, it was found that the parents of the deceased minor killed her on December 3. Her father's elder brother helped in disposing of the body. It's a case of honor killing". said Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Aligarh.

"A case has been registered. The three accused people have been sent to jail. The family members killed the minor as she was having an affair," he added. (ANI)

