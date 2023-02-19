UP: Three students drown in Ganga in Badaun

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Three students of Badaun's Government Medical College drowned, while two were rescued from river Ganga at Kachla Ganga Ghat on Saturday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Jai Maurya, Naveen Sengar, and Pawan Yadav, added the police.

Five students studying MBBS from Badaun's Government Medical College, went to the ghat to take bath in Ganga on the occasion of Mahashivratri.



Hearing the screams of the students, the nearby divers saved two students.

District administration deployed the SDRF team and local divers, said SSP Badaun.

Dr OP Singh told ANI, "Today the SDRF team has recovered the dead bodies of the three students Jai Maurya, Naveen Sengar, and Pawan Yadav and the post-mortem is being done after filling the Panchnama of the three students." (ANI)

