UP: Three women buried under soil while digging, 1 dead, 2 stable

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): One of four women, who were buried under soil while digging in the Gajraula village of Uttar Pradesh, died on Wednesday.

The Narsena police have informed that they rescued the women with the help of an earthmover. However, one of them died while three others are now stable.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)