Up to 7 years' jail for attack on health workers, corona warriors: UP Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday said that people attacking health workers and corona warriors will be sent to prison for up to seven years and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed on them.



He also said that "COVID-19 patients who hide themselves will face imprisonment ranging from one to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh."



The state government has also set the punishment for breaking quarantine rules, escaping from hospital or violating lockdown orders.



"Violation of quarantine rules and escaping from a hospital will attract a jail term of one to three years besides a fine ranging up to Rs 1 lakh," Khanna said.



Khanna also stated that if person infected with the lethal infection caught roaming outside would be imprisoned for up to 3 years and a maximum fine of Rs 2 lakh will be imposed on the defaulter. (ANI)

