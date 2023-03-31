UP to become torchbearer of Industrial Revolution 4.O: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received in the Global Investors Summit prove that Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the 'torchbearer' of the Industrial Revolution 4.O, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

While addressing an award ceremony as well as toolkit distribution ceremony under Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi said, "The focal point of UP's industrial development are the 96 lakh MSME clusters. The time has come that now we have to open designing and packaging institutes in the state to take MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) products to a new level."

He said there is a need to link banks with the Vishwakarma Shram Yojana, so that our artisans can get financial help to expand their business. For this, meetings of artisans associated with Vishwakarma Shram Yojana should be organized with bankers in every district of the state.

Highlighting on 'One District-One Product' (ODOP), CM Yogi said, "Today, ODOP is not only promoting the products of every district of the state, but adding them with new design and technology, is also providing global market for them. ODOP has become the back bone of the MSME sector of UP. It has emerged as the foundation of self-reliant India in the whole country."





He reiterated that ODOP has brought respect to the handicraftsmen of UP at the global level. This is the reason that UP has emerged as the hub of exports today. Before 2017, exports were just Rs 86,000 crores, which have now gone up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister said that it is the strength of ODOP that UP emerged as the biggest investment destination today. "Undoubtedly, the rule of law is our first priority, it is also necessary for the government to work with good intentions, but along with all this, having a cluster of 96 lakh MSMEs is also the strength of UP," he said.

Yogi noted that MSME itself is going to become the foundation of industrial development of UP. The Global Investors Summit has decided that UP will lead the fourth industrial revolution.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister said 2.5 to 3 lakh families are associated only with the work of weaving. The government is soon going to announce freight units for weavers' looms, he said. (ANI)

