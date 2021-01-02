UP to conduct state-wide dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 5

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A dry run of vaccination drive will be conducted in six places each, three rural and three urban in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, said Amit Mohan Prasad, state Additional Chief Secretary (Health) on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Prasad informed that a dry run for vaccination was carried out in six places in Lucknow district today.

"Today, a dry run of the vaccine was conducted in Lucknow district at 6 places and the preparations were reviewed. On January 5, a dry run will be conducted in 6 places each in all 75 districts of the state. Out of these six places, three places will be in urban areas and three places will be in rural areas," she said.



Ahead of the actual vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon.

This dry run of the vaccination drive spread across 125 districts is covering all States and UTs having adequate representation of urban and rural districts along with hard-to-reach areas.

Prasad further informed that in the last 24 hours, the state had reported 728 COVID-19 cases.

"At present, there are 13,316 active COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh, the number of people discharged has now increased to 5,65,731," he said. (ANI)

