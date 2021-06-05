UP to observe two-day weekly curfew in all districts from tonight

Luchnow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a two-day weekly curfew in all 75 districts of the state from tonight.

"A two-day weekly curfew should be implemented in all 75 districts of the state in a same manner... To make the curfew effective, the police and local administrations should become in action from 6 pm onwards. Make use of public address system and do not let gatherings take place," said Adityanath.

The CM also said reports from several districts are indicating that people are not wearing masks, not maintaing social distancing norms and unnecessary crowding the market areas, which is not good for anyone.

"The cooperation of every citizen is important to win the fight against the COVID pandemic. Also, the police needs to ramp up their efforts and make people aware about the situation," Adityanath added.



The Chief Minister also gave a slew of instructions to the team constituted for and dedicated to the COVID management in the state.

"In view of the declining COVID infection rate, 64 districts, having less than 600 active cases have been exempted from the Corona curfew. According to the latest situation, the total number of active cases in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts has also plummeted below 600," said Adityanath.

"After the end of the two-day statewide weekly curfew, both these districts will also be exempted from the five days a week (7 am to 7 pm) curfew from the coming Monday. All other related rules, including weekly and night curfew will be applicable in these districts," he added.

Adityanath hoped that taking the recovery trend into account, four to five more districts will come into the category of below 600 active cases.

Addressing the issue of children who lost their parents to the COVID infection, the CM instructed the team to make arrangements to ensure the smooth education of students above the age of 18, who either lost both of their parents to COVID-19 or the earning parent. "Tablets or laptops should also be given to these students under 'Abhyudaya' scheme. (ANI)

