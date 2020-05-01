UP to provide second installment of Rs 1,000 to 30 lakh workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Uttar Pradesh government will deposit the second installment of Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of 30 lakh labourers and workers whose livelihood has been affected due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

"Many schemes have been announced. We have given financial assistance to daily wage workers including those listed in 16 categories. The second installment of Rs 1,000 will be deposited in bank accounts of 30 lakh labours and workers," Adityanath told ANI.

"Any worker or labourer of UP, who is stranded in another state due to lockdown, can use his/her ration card number and avail its benefits. Those who do not have a ration card, food packets are being provided under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," he said.

The Chief Minister also extended his wishes to labourers on Labour Day.

According to an official release, Rs 1,000 was provided to 5.97 lakhs registered construction workers last month through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The government also provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to 7.67 lakh daily-wage workers in urban areas.

On April 30, Rs 611 crore was deposited in bank accounts of 27.15 lakh MNREGA workers, the release said.

Nearly four lakh migrant workers from Delhi and 12,000 from Haryana have returned safely to the state. (ANI)

