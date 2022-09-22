UP to send details of women-only session to all states: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the proceedings of the Women-Only session would be documented and sent to all the states.

Urging female members of the two houses to share the problems faced by women in their districts CM said that the proceedings of the house would be documented and sent to all the state assemblies in the country as history was being created in UP by giving female members a chance to speak exclusively about the problems faced and the impact of women welfare schemes for the first time at an exclusive session.

CM Yogi said, "Despite having given women the right to vote and being ahead of many developed countries including Britain in guaranteeing women's rights, India, the largest democracy of the world, has not progressed according to expectations on this front."

Terming this move as a long overdue step, Yogi said that this would prove to be a milestone in the empowerment of women.

CM Yogi said that his government has implemented many schemes of the central and state governments for the empowerment of the girl child and women, the impact of which is clearly visible in rural society.



He reiterated the commitments of his government to the safety, honour and self-reliance of women and said that the state has made great achievements in this regard through effective implementation of schemes like Livelihood Mission, Mission Shakti, Kanya Sumangala, Ujjwala, Matrivandana and Swamitva.

"The construction of 45 lakh houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, 2.61 crore toilets under Swachhata Mission as well as distribution of 1.67 lakh gas connections under Ujjwala Scheme and 40 lakh property ownership papers under Swamitva Yojana have brought about a positive change in the lives of women," he claimed.

He said that around 14 lakh daughters were benefitting from Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana while pension for destitute women has been increased benefitting 31.50 lakh women. In addition, 66 lakh women have been added to the State Livelihood Mission.

The Chief Minister said that the number of women in the police force has increased from 10,000 since independence to 2017, 35,000 now, while 10417 new women police posts have been formed while helpdesks for women have been set up at all the 1584 police stations in the state. Apart from these, 3195 Anti Romeo Squads were formed by the government to check crime against women.

Quoting NCRB data, he further said that through effective prosecution in cases of crime against women and children, the death sentence has been awarded to criminals in 32 cases. He also claimed that 1323 criminals have been sentenced to life imprisonment while 1191 have got prison terms of more than 10 years.

"Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a 32% drop in rape, 29% in abduction, 25% in delinquency and 12% reduction in dowry murder cases, which shows that if concerted efforts are made the situation would even be better," UP CM claimed. (ANI)

