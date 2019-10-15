UP: Top officials to visit Ayodhya to take stock of 'Deepotsav' preparations

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): As Ayodhya gears up for grand Deepawali celebrations, top officials of the state will visit the area in the run-up to the preparations for the festivities.

On the eve of the festival, which is falling on October 27, the banks of Sarayu river situated in Ayodhya will once again be lit with earthen lamps to host a grand Deepotsav for the third time.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari, Principal Secretary Avnish Awasthi and Director General of Police OP Singh will visit the city to take the stock of the ongoing preparations.

They will hold a meeting with other concerned officials at the Collectorate auditorium.

Apart from meeting saints at Tulsi Smarak at around 11 in the morning, the officials will also visit Ram Paidi and Ram Katha park to assess security preparations.

The grand lamp event will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali.

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook had attended the record-breaking event. (ANI)

