Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A truck rammed into a house in Mawai village here resulting in the death of three people while two others were injured on Tuesday.
After the incident, the villagers reached the spot and blocked the road.
The police also arrived at the spot of the incident following which there were tensions with the villagers. (ANI)
UP: Truck rams into house, 3 dead, 2 injured in Banda
ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:26 IST
