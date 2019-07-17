UP: Two arrested for misbehaving with women officials of Anti-Romeo squad

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with female police official of anti-Romeo squads, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, one of the accused has claimed to be a Sub-Inspector in CISF. However, he could not produce any evidence to support his claims.

"We are conducting an awareness campaign for women's safety. A team has been constituted as per the orders of DM and SP. Anti-Romeo squads are working and it has its method. If we send them in police uniform, people will get alert. If they go in civil dress, then some people might be trapped," Rampur ASP Arun Kumar said while talking to ANI.

"Yesterday, our Anti-Romeo squad was in civil dress. The Sub-Inspector in uniform was standing at some distance. Some miscreants passed comments on them. When they tried to arrest those people, they indulged in a scuffle with them (police)," he added.

The Police Officer said that two of them were immediately arrested.

"Two of them were immediately arrested. Some managed to escape. A case has been lodged and further action is underway. One of the arrested persons claimed to be a sub-inspector with CISF but he could not produce any evidence to support his claim," Kumar said. (ANI)

