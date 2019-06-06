UP: Two arrested for strangulating minor in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly strangulating a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on Sunday.

A case was registered against the accused identified as Zahid and Aslam under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. While Zahid allegedly killed the child, the other accused helped him in committing the crime.

Police said on Wednesday that she was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari told ANI, "The girl's father told us that he had a money dispute with Zahid who had threatened the former with dire consequences. We questioned Zahid and it was revealed that the body was hidden at Aslam's house. The body was later found at the garbage dump."

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said. (ANI)

