UP: Two arrested with around 2 kg conch in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Two people were arrested with around 2 kg conch by the police here on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit Kumar Shukla and Rahul Kumar Soni. Both are natives of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

"We got the information about two accused from one of our sources. They were going to sell the conch. We arrested them and recovered 1.850 kg conch from them in Ghoorpur area of the district," Deepen Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Bank, said.

The value of the recovered conch in the international is estimated to be Rs 25-30 lakh in the international market. (ANI)

