UP: Two booked for raping woman, recording and posting video of act online in Rampur

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:23 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Dalit woman, filming the act and posting the video online, police said on Tuesday.
The woman had gone to fetch fodder in her fields in a village on September 12 when the accused took her to a secluded place at gunpoint and raped her taking rounds. The men recorded the act and later posted the video on social media which went viral.
The incident came into light when the woman's family members saw the video and approached the police with her complaint on Tuesday.
A medico-legal test was conducted on the woman, the police said.
A case has been registered against the accused under section 376-D (gangrape), 504 (criminal intimidation), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), relevant provisions of SC/ST Act and section 67 of the IT Act.
ASP Arun Kumar Singh said the effort is on to nab the accused. (ANI)

