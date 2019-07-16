UP: Two children killed, 5 injured in roof collapse

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two children were killed and five other members of a family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rainfall in the Nagphani area here in wee hours of Tuesday.

"Two children have died while five persons have been admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred due to incessant rainfall in the area. The house was not maintained properly. It was a kutcha house. We are investigating the matter," Balram, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

Nine people were inside the house when the incident occurred, police said.

Locals said, "We heard a very loud noise at around 5 am, following which, we rushed to the spot. We found two girls aged two and ten years dead at the spot. Five other persons of the family were rushed to the district hospital." (ANI)

