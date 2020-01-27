UP: Two criminals injured in encounter with Rampur police

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on late Sunday arrested three criminals following an encounter in Shahabad area of Rampur.

Two of them were also injured in the police encounter and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told ANI that the men were arrested for being accused in a murder case that had occurred last week.

"We have deployed a team at the incident spot and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," he added while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

