UP: Two Dozen villages face flood

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Around two dozen villages in Uttar Pradesh face the possibility of floods leaving residents searching for shelter even as rescue missions are underway.

Villagers, who are residing in the affected areas, are making shelters using bamboo to escape the fury of probable floods. The probability of inundation was feared after water was released from the Kota Barrage on Tuesday earlier this week.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has started inspecting many of these villages. It is also relocating those vulnerable. They are also providing relief materials to the affected people.

Along with NDRF, the District administration has also come into action. Prakash Chandra Srivastava, the district officer from the Auraiya district assessed the situation. He assured residents of every help.

"Till yesterday, the water was around 12 lakh cusecs, but today water level has reached up to 115 meters, which is 2 meters above the danger level. So far, we have allocated rations for 15 days, and if the need arises, will provide more also. Also, we are arranging lights for them during the night," the officer said.



The district officials also said that a survey will be conducted to assess the crop damage of the farmers, to provide compensation to them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a meeting with the officials on Thursday. He had directed officials posted in districts along the Yamuna and Betwa rivers to stay alert as flood-like situations could emerge.

Adityanath apprised the officials that because of water being released into Kota Barrage and Dhaulpur, the water level had risen in the Yamuna river. Other than this, heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh had also caused the Betwa river to overflow.

The UP Chief Minister directed the officers to make special arrangements in the districts, which are expected to be affected. These districts include Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Mirzapur.

Before this, on Thursday night, Yogi assessed the situation and directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be alert. He asked them to keep enough stock of the relief material so that relief can be carried out smoothly in case of any disaster. He also asked the control rooms to remain active.

He also asked the officials to lay special focus on animals as well. They should be shifted to safe places with sufficient fodder. (ANI)

