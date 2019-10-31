Representative Image
UP: Two drug smugglers arrested in Azamgarh, marijuana worth Rs 3 cr seized

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:42 IST

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two members of a drug-trafficking ring from Odisha were arrested by the Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh and marijuana worth Rs 3 crores was seized from their possession.
The arrested were identified as Kalimuddin and Mohammad Wasim.
Other items that were seized included a truck, credentials, cash and vehicle documents.
The STF is believed to be campaigning against illegal drug trafficking gangs from North India for a long time. Various units of STF were directed by Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF, Uttar Pradesh, to compile and take action.
On inquiry, accused Mohammad Wasim stated that they smuggled these goods from Odisha to Jharkhand, Bihar and to various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Each round to and from these states cost about Rs 50,000.
A case under sections 8, 20, 25 and 29 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:29 IST

