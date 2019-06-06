Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav said that two people were held and six have been booked for allegedly slaughtering bovines in Moradabad. (Photo/ANI)
Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav said that two people were held and six have been booked for allegedly slaughtering bovines in Moradabad. (Photo/ANI)

UP: Two held for cow slaughter in Moradabad

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:26 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Two people were held and cases against six have been registered in connection with different cases of alleged illegal slaughter of bovines in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of eight bovines were rescued and a vehicle along with tools used for the alleged slaughter were recovered, the police said.

"Police were carrying out a drive to prevent the illegal slaughter of bovines in the wake of Eid. We have booked five to six people and many bovines have been recovered in the last two days," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav said. 

According to the police, some people were allegedly slaughtering bovines in the jungle of Ganjheda Alam village in the district. When villagers got the information about the crime, they encircled the area and nabbed two people from the spot. Remains of bovines were found on the spot.

The two men were later detained by the police. One vehicle and equipment used for allegedly slaughtering the bovines were recovered.

The police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

In another related case, around 25 bodies of bovines were found in open in Dharak Nangla area of the district. The bodies were buried after taking sampling, the police said.

A villager said, "When some people came at the place in the morning, they found 25 bodies lying."

On Wednesday, a sub-inspector and two constables of Bhojpur police station were suspended by the SP after lacklustre in performing duties was found on their part.

The police have also rescued eight bovines who were suspected to be slaughtered in Thakurdwara city. "We have booked six people in this case," Deputy SP Vishal Singh said.

Police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:40 IST

Telangana: Exam papers go missing from police station in Warangal

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): In yet another case of embarrassment to the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE), boxes of question papers for advanced supplementary exams were reported missing from a police station in Warangal on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:30 IST

Telangana: Congress MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join ruling TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Desertions from Congress in Telangana appear to be continuing unabated with Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:29 IST

He told me he would come back, says mother of missing pilot

Palwal (Haryana) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): He told me he would come back but it has been four days since I have heard from him, says Saroj Tanwar, mother of Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar, who was flying the AN-32 aircraft which went missing over in Arunachal Pradesh, who is inconsolable.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:24 IST

Counterfeit Currency Case: SC dismisses bail plea of accused...

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Aasu Jaif, an accused in a counterfeit currency case, seeking bail to stay with his mother as he is suffering from cancer and is on the verge of death.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:21 IST

Payal Tadvi death case: Bombay HC allows Crime Branch to quiz 3...

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Jun 6 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the Crime Branch to quiz three doctors of Nair Hospital in connection with the Payal Tadvi death case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Search underway for missing fisherman in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala)[India], June 6 (ANI): A search operation is underway for a fisherman missing off Kochi, according to officials.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:14 IST

1 patient tests positive, 6 negative for Nipah Virus: Kerala...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Out of the seven patients who were admitted to the hospital suspecting Nipah virus infection, one has been tested positive while the other six have been tested negative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Jagan Reddy announces 'Rytu Bharosa', discards TDP's farmer scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Scrapping the previous TDP government's "Annadata Sukhibhava" scheme which promised to provide Rs 10,000 to farmers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday announced a new scheme "Rytu Bharosa" under which the cultivators will be

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:55 IST

Modi govt gave hope to people at lowest income level: S Jaishankar

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that in the last five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "gave hope" to people at the lowest income level.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:51 IST

Mentally-challenged man held for graffiti praising ISIS, Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi (India) [India], June 6 (ANI): A 37-year-old mentally challenged man was held for allegedly drawing a graffiti in praise of terror outfit ISIS, its head Abu Badr Al Baghdadi and Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Uran area of Navi Mumbai, police said Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:50 IST

Jaganmohan Reddy to accompany PM Modi to the Tirumala Temple

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who missed the swering in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, will receive him in Tirupati on June 9 and will accompany him to the Tirumala temple.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:46 IST

Deendayal's name won't be dropped from talent search exam: Rajasthan Min

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Education Minister GS Dotasra on Thursday said that RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay's name will not be dropped from the school scholarship test

Read More
iocl