UP: Two held for kidnapping, beating student

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the kidnapping of a 21-year-old student of Lucknow during Durga Puja celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohd Israel and Shagun.

A video, which surfaced on social media on October 12, showed that the student pursuing Bachelor of Arts (BA) Rahul Singh was badly beaten up by the accused after he was held hostage.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer of Bazaarkhala, told media persons that the incident took place in Talkatora area on October 7.

The accused kidnapped Singh on gunpoint during the Durga Puja celebrations and took him to Israel's house in Talkatora A-block where he was held hostage for three hours.

The duo has been arrested under sections 365, 343, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Efforts are on to nab other three accused, he said. (ANI)

