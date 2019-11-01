UP: Two leopards spotted in Motipur, Bahraich; create panic

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two leopards were spotted near sugarcane fields in Motipur area in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, causing a scare among residents of the area.

Shatrohan Lal, Deputy Ranger, told ANI: "We were informed that a leopard had entered Motipur area this morning. The police and the forest department arrived on the scene to find that the leopard was sitting on the road."

Another leopard was spotted by the villagers in the area.

"I was out for a morning walk when I saw a leopard in the rice fields that later entered the sugarcane fields. Later on, we found another leopard which was surrounded by people, it then ventured into the village," said a villager.

The appearance of the leopards created panic, and a large number of people gathered to scare them away.

The police and forest department are present on the spot and are trying to locate the leopards before they cause any harm. (ANI)

