A leopard surrounded by villagers in Motipur, Bahraich on Friday
A leopard surrounded by villagers in Motipur, Bahraich on Friday

UP: Two leopards spotted in Motipur, Bahraich; create panic

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:52 IST

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two leopards were spotted near sugarcane fields in Motipur area in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, causing a scare among residents of the area.
Shatrohan Lal, Deputy Ranger, told ANI: "We were informed that a leopard had entered Motipur area this morning. The police and the forest department arrived on the scene to find that the leopard was sitting on the road."
Another leopard was spotted by the villagers in the area.
"I was out for a morning walk when I saw a leopard in the rice fields that later entered the sugarcane fields. Later on, we found another leopard which was surrounded by people, it then ventured into the village," said a villager.
The appearance of the leopards created panic, and a large number of people gathered to scare them away.
The police and forest department are present on the spot and are trying to locate the leopards before they cause any harm. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:38 IST

K'taka govt to organise mass marriage ceremonies, love marriages...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka is planning to organise free mass marriage ceremony twice a year but those wanting a love marriage will not be able to reap benefits of the scheme .

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Delhi pollution: Javadekar accuses Kejriwal of playing blame-game

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing blame-game over rising pollution level in Delhi and said blaming Punjab and Haryana would not solve the problem.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:19 IST

Defence Minister to address Ambassadors' round table meeting on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Ambassadors' round table meeting on November 4, a pre-event of Defexpo-2020, where 80 countries would be represented, including the presence of 49 Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:12 IST

HC disposes off pleas against odd-even scheme, asks Delhi govt...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed off pleas challenging the odd-even scheme and directed the state government to consider the petitioners' representation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:11 IST

Bhopal BJP leader gets 2 year imprisonment for attacking Tehsildar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A Bhopal court sentenced BJP MLA from Panna district, Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others for two years for attacking a Tehsildar in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:10 IST

J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:06 IST

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Centre, Reserve Bank of India and others on a plea against withdrawal limits in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:53 IST

New Delhi: Positive signals for explosives found from unclaimed...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Positive signal for RDX or explosives were found from the unattended bag which was spotted at the Terminal-3 arrival of Indira Gandhi International airport here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:45 IST

Palakkad rape case: BJP leader Rajasekharan sits on hunger...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Kerala BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday took part in a day-long hunger strike demanding justice for two minor sisters who were allegedly sexually assaulted in 2017 in Walayar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:34 IST

Centre indulging in vendetta politics against Chidambaram: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the NDA government at the centre is indulging in vendetta politics and former finance minister P Chidambaram's detention is an example of that.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:28 IST

IndiGo Chennai-Kuwait flight makes emergency land after 'false'...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Minutes after takeoff, an IndiGo Chennai-Kuwait flight in wee hours of Friday made an emergency landing here following a smoke alarm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Uttarakhand: Nainital HC postpones hearing of sting case against...

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Nainital High Court on Friday postponed the hearing of a sting case against former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat pertaining to alleged horse-trading of MLAs, said Rawat's lawyer.

Read More
iocl