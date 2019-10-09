UP: Two people drown during idol immersion in Kharuaon village

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Two people drowned during idol immersion in Kharuaon village of Ghorawal Kotwali area on Wednesday.

Villagers were able to save three others from drowning.

"Some villagers got into deep waters during the idol immersion. The villagers spotted them and were able to save three people from drowning in the river however two people could not be saved," said SDM.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

