UP: Two persons awarded death penalty for raping minor

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Friday accorded the death penalty to two convicts in a rape case.
The duo had in 2016 gang-raped and murdered a minor girl in the city.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:26 IST
