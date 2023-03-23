UP: Two policemen suspended after molestation victim ends life alleging police inaction

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India]March 23 (ANI): The Station House Officer (SHO) and the Investigating Officer (IO) of Uttar Pradesh's Kundarki Police Station got suspended after an alleged molestation victim ended her life alleging the local police of not taking action against her molesters.

The police recovered a two-page handwritten suicide note by the girl alleging local police of not taking action against her molesters which forced her to take an extreme step so that the molesters get punished. Following this action was taken.

Besides suspending the police officers, three accused, named in the FIR have been arrested.



Hemraj Meena, SSP Moradabad said, "A case was registered on March 19 under Kundarki Police Station following the victim's death after she had consumed pesticide causing her death. On the same day, all the three accused named in the FIR were arrested, while the SHO and the IO got suspended and departmental action is being taken against them."



"Suicide note was also left by the victim. The family members have mentioned some more names which are being identified to make an arrest," the SSP added.

The girl's family said that they had filed a molestation complaint against four men who live nearby on March 8, but the police took no action.

"Police took no action because the accused are rich people", alleged the girl in her two-page suicide note. (ANI)

