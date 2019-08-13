UP: Two policemen thrash each other allegedly over bribe in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two policemen were seen thrashing each other with wooden sticks allegedly over bribe in a video going viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump on Sunday.

The video shows six people including two policemen in uniform quarrelling over something with a person who is inside a police van. Moments later, the two pick up wooden sticks and start beating each other, while the other three try to stop them which they manage to do after some time. Later, four are seen leaving the spot in the police van while the petrol pump in-charge is seen standing there with his helper.

Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, said: "The petrol pump where the incident happened on the night of August 11 comes under Kondhiyara police station. Both the police personnel have been suspended for now."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)