The two were taken into custody after a railway employee filed a complaint against them on Tuesday.
The two were taken into custody after a railway employee filed a complaint against them on Tuesday.

UP: Two surveyors held for demanding bribe for good QCI rating for Morabadbad rail station

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Two male surveyors were arrested by the Railway Police at Moradabad Railway Station here for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a rail staff in exchange for giving the station a good rank.
Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range.
The duo was taken into custody after Chief Commercial Inspector (CMI) Jitendra Singh filed a complaint with the Railway Police.
Singh in his complaint alleged that the two surveyors had demanded Rs 10,000 each after collecting feedback from 250 passengers at the Muradabad Railway Station on Tuesday morning. Singh alleged that the money was demanded from him in return for giving a good ranking to the station.
A case has been registered against them for involving in corrupt practices, Deputy SP, Railway, Murabadab, Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.
The surveyors, however, have denied the allegations.
The Railway Board has tasked QCI with carrying out survey pertaining to cleanliness and passenger services at 700 railway station across the country. The QCI has outsourced the work. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

Haryana: Teen held for raping minor in Rewari

Rewari (Harayana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager when she was playing outside her home in Dharuhera area here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

Bhubaneswar: Special expo organised to promote local handloom products

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a bid to provide promotional and marketing support to weavers of Odisha, a special handloom expo of local handloom products was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:22 IST

3 Bangladesh nationals held in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Three Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were arrested at Kanpur Central Railway Station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:03 IST

Assam BJP MLA defends 'research-based' claim that cows produce...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Assam BJP legislator Dilip Kumar Paul on Tuesday defended his recent claim that cows produce more milk when they listen to tunes on the flute similar to the ones played by Lord Krishna, saying that it was proven by a "very talented" research team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:54 IST

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi to approach court over govt panel's...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress founder Ajit Jogi on Tuesday said that he will approach the court against the high-power government committee's finding that declared him a non-tribal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:45 IST

UP: Education officer suspended for irregularities in exam...

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday suspended and initiated a departmental inquiry against a top education department officer for his role in alleged irregularities in the constitution of centres for the Uttar Pradesh board examinations during the academic y

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:36 IST

UP criminal with Rs 2 lakh bounty held in Gurugram

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a dreaded criminal who had allegedly opened fire on a van carrying undertrial prisoners and killed two policemen here last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:31 IST

Fire in Mumbai timber yard

Mumbai [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a timber yard Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:27 IST

Two held for beating man to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI) : Two people were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death near Old Delhi Railway Station here on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:21 IST

UP: FIR against Swami Chinmayanand after student goes missing

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:06 IST

Railways introduce up to 25 per cent discounts for vacant seats...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): With an aim to improving occupancy, railways is set to introduce up to 25 per cent discounts in fares for trains like the Shatabdi Express, Gatiman Express and Tejas as well as double-decker and Intercity trains, which have low occupancy rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:46 IST

RBI's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to govt will harm...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Accusing the Centre of snatching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) autonomy, economist Abhirup Sarkar on Tuesday said that the central bank's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government would harm the economy in the long run.

Read More
iocl