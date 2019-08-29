Villagers at the farmer's home in Hapur. Photo/ANI
Villagers at the farmer's home in Hapur. Photo/ANI

UP: Unable to repay loan, farmer commits suicide in Hapur

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:47 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A farmer allegedly committed suicide, in Paoti village here on Wednesday, after he failed to repay a Rs 6 lakh loan.
The farmer Senserpal allegedly took the extreme step after being unable to pay back the cooperative bank loan he had taken to marry off his daughter.
He went to his fields where he hanged himself in the morning, his family said.
Family members blamed a sugar mill for Senserpal's financial woes alleging that it did not pay him for the sugarcane he sold to the mill.
"He had a loan of Rs 6 lakh, which he could not repay because he did not get payment of sugarcane," Sheeshpal, the brother of the deceased farmer said.
On receiving information, a team of policemen reached his home and sent the body for post mortem.
The district administration has said that it was looking into the possibilities of providing the family with financial assistance.
"We are looking into what financial help could be provided to the family by the government," said Garh SDM, Vijayvardhan Tomar. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:36 IST

With 9 new plants, IRCTC to meet 100 pc bottled water demand of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With nine new water bottling plants, the IRCTC is set to fulfil 100 per cent of demand of bottled water of the Indian Railways, according to a senior official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:00 IST

Himachal: Live mortar found in Mandi rivulet

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A live mortar was found in a rivulet in Ratti village under Balh police limits here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 02:24 IST

Odisha: Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering minor girl...

Mayubhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A local court on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a man for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:31 IST

International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for the establishment of International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) which will be launched at a UN summit in September, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:16 IST

Telangana: 3 students killed after school bus overturns

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Three students were killed and a few others were injured when the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:08 IST

Only handing over of PoK to India remains to be discussed with...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 29 (ANI): Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the only matter which remained to be discussed with Pakistan was the handing over of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:25 IST

Cabinet approves amendments in National Medical Commission Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP demands TRS government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Telangana unit BJP on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day every year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Mathura: Cop's inaction; couple attempts self-immolation inside...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A couple set themselves on fire inside Surir police station on Wednesday over the alleged inaction by cops in connection with a scuffle which took place between the couple and the neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:15 IST

Pulwama DDC reviews stock of essential commodities

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Wednesday held a meeting to review the stock and supply position of essential commodities, Muharram arrangements and functioning of various departments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:09 IST

Visakhapatnam: 19-year-old attacked with knife by fiance

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl was attacked with a knife by her fiance at Sri Ramachandra Theatre in Anakapalli here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:07 IST

POCSO court convicts accused for raping, impregnating minor;...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Mumbai has convicted an accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old minor and sentenced him for 10 years.

Read More
iocl