UP: Unclaimed tiffin box sparks bomb scare inside Delhi-Malda train

Bachhrawan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): An unclaimed tiffin box inside the toilet of the train going from Delhi to West Bengal's Malda town on Friday sparked a security scare.

Following the incident, the probe team comprising of Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and a couple of police officials conducted thorough checking inside the coaches.

The train was halted at Bachhrawan Railway station at around 5 in the morning today.

In January also, an unclaimed bag at a railway station created a security scare but it was later found that it contained clothes and was mistakenly left behind by a soldier. (ANI)

