UP: Under-construction cold storage building collapses in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Three labourers were feared trapped after an under-construction cold storage building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place while loading in the store.

According to the officials, three labourers feared being trapped inside the store. Along with the NDRF team, all the district officers were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

Local BJP MLA Lakshmiraj Singh also reached the spot.





According to an official of the NDRF team, the rescue work was carried out.

"We have already saved one of the workers and the team is responding immediately to save the other survivors. We will soon rescue the remaining," said the official while talking to ANI.

One of the survivors of the incident stated that while they were working in the basement, the building collapsed suddenly.

"The other three workers were still stuck under the collapsed building and were loading carrots while the incident," he said.

The cold store was constructed to store carrots and was situated at Chola Road, Sikandrabad. (ANI)

