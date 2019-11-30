UP: Unnao DM suspends teachers of govt school for not being able to read English

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM), Devendra Kumar Pandey on Saturday suspended two teachers of a government school in Sikandarpur Sarausi for not being able to read a few lines in English from a book during an inspection.

The Magistrate issued instructions to Basic Shiksha Adhikari to suspend the two teachers.

The inspection took place on November 28.

Speaking to media, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey had said, "An inspection was done by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In classes 6 and 8 when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi then most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English then most of them failed, and even some teachers failed to do so."

"The DM asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students," he added. (ANI)

