UP Urdu Academy awards its chairperson, two members; govt cancels process

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In a controversial decision, Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academi has named three members of its board including the Chairperson for its yearly awards for 2018.

However, the government has cancelled the awards and sought the Academy's response within three days.

In the awards which now stand cancelled after the state governments order, the Academy's chairperson Prof Aasifa Zamani was named for Dr Sugma Mehdi Award, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

Two members of the board were also selected for awards carrying prize money of Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand each. While Prof Abbas Raza Naiyyar was named for Amir Khusro Award, Prof Aaftab Ahmed Aafaqui will be given an award in the name of Professor Mahammad Hasan Award.

Speaking to ANI here, state Minority Minister Mohsin Raza said the government will look into the whole process of awarding the prizes.

"The awards have been cancelled and a clarification has been sought within 3 days. These were very responsible people who were in the members of the board and award jury, yet awarded themselves. We have asked which rule allowed them to confer the awards on themselves," he said.

The rules, he said, does not allow a member of the jury to award themselves.

The Academy's highest award -- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Award which carries a cash of Rs 5 lakh -- was announced to be conferred upon Zakia Mashahadi who belongs to Bihar.

In the recently released list of awardees, the committee has given prizes worth Rs 25,000 to 15 people, prizes worth Rs 20,000 to 20 people, 25 prizes worth Rs 15,000 and 116 prizes worth Rs 10,000. (ANI)

