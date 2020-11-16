UP, Uttarakhand CMs stuck in Kedarnath for hours following snowfall

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat were stuck in Kedarnath on Monday morning for hours because of foul weather following a snowfall. They managed to reach Gauchar in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in the evening.

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are stuck in Kedarnath due to bad weather conditions following a snowfall," confirmed Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order), Uttarakhand, on Monday morning.



Both the chief ministers arrived at the Kedarnath Temple on Monday morning to offer prayers during the portal closing ceremony of the shrine, which takes place ahead of every winter.

Notably, the portals of Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Sunday and that of Kedarnath, and Yamunotri were closed on Monday. Last of the char dham (four Himalayan pilgrimage sites), Badrinath, will follow the ritual on November 19.

The char dham -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- is kept closed during the winter months when the deities are moved to temples downhill. (ANI)

