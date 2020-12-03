UP, Uttarakhand's 'love jihad' laws challenged in Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): A public suit in the Supreme Court has challenged the laws brought by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to check religious conversions in their respective states and sought directions to authorities not to give effect to the same.

The PIL, filed by one Vishal Thakre through advocate on record Sanjeev Malhotra and drawn by lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav this week, sought directions to declare the provisions of the two laws as ultra-vires the Constitution of India.

The public interest litigation (PIL) is challenging the "The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition Of Unlawful Conversion Of Religion Ordinance, 2020" and "The Uttarakhand Freedom Of Religion Act, 2018" passed by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



The plea sought directions that the authorities not to give effect to the Uttar Pradesh Ordinance passed by the state government.

It said the laws passed by the state of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are against "Love Jihad" and sought to declare the punishments thereof as ultra vires and null and void claiming they disturb the basic structure of the Constitution as laid down by the law.

The laws passed by the State of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are against the public policy and society at large, the plea said. (ANI)

