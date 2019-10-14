UP: Vehicle in state minister Nand Kumar's convoy meets with accident near Auria

Auria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A vehicle in the convoy of state minister Nand Kumar Gupta Nandi met with an accident near Auria.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday while Nandi was heading towards Kanpur after attending a wedding.

A few police personnel suffered injuries in the incident. They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

