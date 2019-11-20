UP: Verbal spat between two police officials in Moradabad over car collision takes ugly turn

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A verbal spat between two Uttar Pradesh police officials in Moradabad took an ugly turn on Wednesday after inspector Sachin Dayal alleged that Circle Officer Devendra Yadav threatened to kill him following a car collision.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Dayal said, "Yesterday at around 7 am, Devendra Yadav, collided with my vehicle after which he started using casteist slurs. I apologized to him also but he said he will take away my job."

"I have filed a complaint with SPRA. He has assured me that he will carry out an investigation. I told him that there is no need to conduct the probe and requested him to either give me transfer out of Moradabad or the Circle Officer. I also told them that if he will come in front of me, he will kill me with the pistol," he added while speaking to ANI.

Uday Shankar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dehat, also spoke to ANI about the matter saying, "We have received a video of the same. The investigation into the matter is underway."

So far, Circle Officer Yadav has not presented his version of the case in front of the media. (ANI)

