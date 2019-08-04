UP: Video of man firing in air goes viral, FIR lodged

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A video of a person firing in the air in phase 2 area of Gautam Budh Nagar has gone viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

Soon after police learned about the video of a person firing in the air, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

Police said the accused will be arrested soon.

"The matter of a video going viral in Phase 2 has come to our notice. FIR has been registered, investigation underway to identify the person, the accused will be arrested soon," the SSP told ANI.

On Friday, Baghpat Police arrested a man in connection with the firing during birthday celebrations in Sarurpur Kherki village. (ANI)

