Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan has been decked up for Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
The Legislative Assembly building and Lok Bhawan have been decorated with tricolour patterns.
The I-Day celebrations this year will be low-key due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)
UP Vidhan Bhawan decked up for I-Day celebrations amid COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 06:41 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan has been decked up for Independence Day celebrations on August 15.