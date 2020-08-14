UP Vidhan Bhawan decked up for Independence Day celebrations. [Photo/ANI]
UP Vidhan Bhawan decked up for I-Day celebrations amid COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 06:41 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan has been decked up for Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
The Legislative Assembly building and Lok Bhawan have been decorated with tricolour patterns.

The I-Day celebrations this year will be low-key due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

