UP: Village Development Officer kills self after facing casteist slurs

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:11 IST

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A Village Development Officer, allegedly upset with casteist slurs, committed suicide here at his residence on Friday evening. Police have made some arrests in the case.
The deceased, identified Trivendra Kumar, was working in Deoria Village Panchayat under Block Kumbhi Rasoolpur.
Kumar, in his apparent suicide letter, alleged that he would face harassment by the village head and his son.
"Four of the nine accused have been arrested. The rest of the accused are being pursued. We are taking the statements of the family members of the deceased," Poonam, Superintendent of Police, said.
"The village panchayat union has submitted its representation. They have demanded that the accused be arrested. We assure them that the arrests will be made," Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:10 IST

