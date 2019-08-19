UP: Village head's husband thrashes youth for molesting girl, held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The husband of a village Panchayat head was arrested by the district police on Sunday after a video of him thrashing a man went viral in the region.

In a viral video, husband of Peerumri village's Panchayat head was seen thrashing a youth allegedly for molesting a girl in Bijnor district.

The incident occurred after the girl's parents registered a complaint with village Panchayat against the youth, who molested their daughter.

Following this, the village head's husband Ahmed, a lawyer by profession, called in the accused and brutally thrashed him with sticks.

The accused identified as Sartaj was also heard screaming in the video.

Following the incident, police arrested Ahmed and filed an FIR against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The person who was seen thrashing the youth in the video has been sent to jail. An investigation is underway," Vishwajeet Srivastava, Superintendent of Police Rural, told media reporters. (ANI)

