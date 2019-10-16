UP: Violence erupts after student commits suicide at AMU campus, Aligarh SP attacked

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A PhD aspirant, who just completed his post-graduation in social work, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside a hostel room in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday evening.

The student has been identified as Anas Shamsi.

Soon after learning about the suicide, the students created chaos in the hostel and did not allow the police team to enter the premises.

The students alleged that procter team reached the campus very late.

Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek was allegedly attacked by angry students when he arrived at the campus to probe the alleged suicide. His car was vandalised by students, however, the SP escaped unhurt.

The police personnel who managed to enter the campus faced resistance from the students. Later, Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh, Akash Kulhari, entered the university campus.

Raising slogans against the police administration, the students asked them to leave the campus.

"The students protested against police and proctorial board. For now, peace is maintained and law and order is in place. SP city car was vandalised by pelting stones. A case will be registered against the students present at the spot," Kulhari told media persons.

He said that students have demanded that they want Vice-Chancellor to come forward to speak with them.

On being asked about the reason of suicide, Kulhari said: "The former student of AMU arrived Aligarh three days ago from Pilibhit. His family is coming here. Will first talk to them and simultaneously register a case and take action."

The deceased's body has been kept at a mortuary in the Medical College. (ANI)

