UP: Viral video shows corruption in Mau jail

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A video allegedly made by a jail inmate, which exposes corruption inside Mau Jail of Uttar Pradesh has come to light, police said on Wednesday.

Anurag Arya, Superintendent of Police, Mau said: "A video has come into light through the medium of social media. It is being alleged that the video is of Mau jail."

"The viral video will be thoroughly inspected. The responsibility has been given to inspector Alayu who will give me a report in the next 24 hours," he added.

The senior police official said that police is attempting to ascertain the authenticity of the video. Other details like who made the video and circulated it will be determined as the investigation moves further, he said.

According to the police two raids were conducted in the jails within the past 10 days.

"Many things like mobile phones, chargers and vessels have been recovered in the raid. A complaint has been lodged against three people in this matter," Arya said. (ANI)

