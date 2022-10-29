UP: Viral video shows nurse grabbing patient's hair, hospital officials clarify

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): In a shocking viral video, a nurse allegedly grabbed a female patient's hair and forcibly pushed her to the bed in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the purported video, the other staff in the hospital could be seen trying to give an injection to the female patient. The video of the incident is making headlines on social media.

The incident pertains to the district hospital.





"At 12.30 am on October 21, the patient banged on the ward's doors and broke her bangles. Three people including the nurse put her to bed, injected, and controlled her. It will be wrong to say misbehavior happened," District Hospital CMS, RK Singh said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

