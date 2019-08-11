UP: Wanted criminal shot dead in an encounter in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A wanted criminal was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Baghpat.

Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandya said, "There was an encounter yesterday morning during which the criminal was killed. He was identified as Vikas. There was a cash price of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 on his head from Baghpat and Meerut police stations, respectively. He was wanted in relation to an assassination case in Meerut."

The officer added, "On investigating Vikas's criminal history, we discovered his involvement in more such cases. Some of them detected from other districts."

During the encounter, one police officer sustained injuries and was hospitalised. Doctors have said his condition is stable. (ANI)

