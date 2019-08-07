UP: Ward boy arrested for raping minor in hospital

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a ward boy, employed at a Government Medical College, for allegedly raping a minor in the hospital premises.

"A ward boy named Ravi Gautam forcibly took my daughter to the fourth floor of the building and raped her. When she resisted, he threatened to throw her down from the building," said the rape survivor's father, who was admitted at the hospital.

"Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested. The investigation is underway in this regard," said B Kumar, Upper Superintendent of Police.

Kumar said that the minor has been sent for medical evaluation. (ANI)

