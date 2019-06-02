Villagers fetching water from a well in Shankargarh
Villagers fetching water from a well in Shankargarh

UP: Water crisis looms large in Shankargarh town

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 14:46 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): There seems to be no end to the drinking water crisis in Room Village of Shankargarh. The daily wage labourers residing in the area are digging shallow wells in their premises for groundwater rejuvenation.
Shankargarh town is located 40 kilometers away from Pragraj. On May 30, Allahabad became the hottest city across the country after the maximum temperature touched 48.6-degree Celsius.
The locals of Room village have expressed their frustration over the prolonged water crisis which has gripped the region from the last seven decades.
To quench their thirst, villagers are forced to walk miles every day to fetch water from a well and also dig holes near their houses to get access to water.
"There is a severe water crisis, people here dig pits to get access to water. The water is unclean and people tend to fall ill often. People who do not even have food to eat cannot even afford treatment," said a local while speaking to ANI.
"We just have one well in Shankargarh which is 3 kilometers away. Even that well does not have clean drinking water but only muddy water. Labourers are falling ill and have no money for the treatment," said Dharam Raj Pal, a villager.
A social activist said that several times villagers notified the local administration about the same, only for their pleas to fall on deaf ears. "From the last 70 years, the issue of the water crisis is prevailing in the region. No officials made efforts to resolve the issue here. The government must do something now. They should look into the matter," said Ajay Sharma, a social activist.
Besides Shankargarh, with mercury on the rise across the nation, residents of Mehboob Nagar are also facing hardships due to water shortage in the area. The crisis has also returned to haunt the people of Latur. What further worsens the situation here is the scanty rain the district receives every year. People's only source of water is a tanker which reaches them, but not so frequently. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:16 IST

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Sunday said that Muslims were given their share in 1947, a reference to the partition of the country and formation of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:04 IST

Randeep Singh Surjewala demands action against IAS officer for...

New Delhi (India) Jun 2 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:03 IST

Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI) As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report after a case was filed against Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate of Congress, Mayor Uday Mdakaikarand and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman activist.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:38 IST

Pres Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana statehood day

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:33 IST

Ludhiana battles heatwave conditions, temp reaches 44 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions has not only gripped the national capital but also Punjab's Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:15 IST

50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:42 IST

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:26 IST

3 held for blackmailing, extorting money from corrupt govt...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from corrupt government employees having corruption charges against them in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:10 IST

Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:08 IST

J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Indian Army on Saturday hosted Iftar here to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:06 IST

Fire breaks out at market in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday.

Read More
iocl