UP: Wheat truck overturns, 7 dead

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Seven persons, including two children, were killed while five other people sustained grave injuries after a truck carrying wheat sacks overturned late night here on Monday.

"The truck overturned after it applied sudden brakes on the road. Five persons, who were injured, were taken to the hospital. We will make sure that they get the proper treatment," District Magistrate, Dinesh Kumar Singh told media persons.

Aggrieved by the incident, people surrounded police officials and the District Magistrate.

They also raised slogans, following which the police tried to disperse them. (ANI)

